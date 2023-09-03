Home

Mashallah! Shah Rukh Khan And Gauri Walk Hand-in-Hand at The Gadar 2 Success Bash, SRKians Melt – Watch

Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan made the most spectacular entrance at the success bash of Gadar 2 in Mumbai - Watch viral videos!

Gadar 2 continues to have a fantastic run at the box office. The makers of Sunny Deol-Amisha Patel starrer celebrated the success of the movie with a lavish party in Mumbai. Many big names from the industry arrived at the event including Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan. Even though King Khan arrived late to the celebrations, he made sure to be noticed.

Shah Rukh Khan looked uber cool in a grey jacket, black cargo, and a black T-shirt. He completed his look with a pair of sneakers. Gauri Khan, on the other hand, looked elegant in a sexy black top, black pants, and a statement blazer. She completed her look with golden accessories and a black shoulder bag. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri came for the success bash holding hands. The adorable duo didn’t pose for the paps except SRKwaved to the photographers and smiled. He also waved at them and said, “Thank you.”

WATCH SHAH RUKH KHAN AND GAURI ARRIVE IN STYLE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri’s arrival video went viral in no time. Their fans swamped the comment section with love. One of the users asked Gauri, “Gauri khan ne konse mandir me mannat mangi thi jo itna loving and caring husband mila 🤌🥺.” Another user wrote, “Awww he just came from dubai 2hrs ago hehehe.” The third user wrote, “Pure Bollywood ka baap aaya jawan SHARUKH Khan 🔥🔥🔥.” The fourth one wrote, “After long time seen SRK and Gauri at any event.. Both are looking so good 😍.”

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol’s relationship has generated a lot of debate. There have been rumours that the two celebrities haven’t spoken to one another in over 16 years. However, it appears that with Gadar 2, everything is in the past.

Numerous celebrities were photographed at the event, including Salman Khan, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Ajay Devgn-Kajol, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Shilpa Shetty and Dharmendra to celebrate the film’s phenomenal victory.

