Masoom Sawaal Trailer: The trailer for the movie “Masoom Sawaal,” which stars actors Nitanshi Goyal, Ekavali Khanna, Shishir Sharma, Madhu Sachdeva, and Rohit Tiwari and is said to be about menstruation and the shame associated with it, has been released. Brinda Trivedi, Ramji Bali, Shashie Vermaa, and other actors are included. The movie, which will be released in theatres on August 5 and is directed, written, and produced by Ranjana Upadhyay of Nakshatra 27 Productions, by Santosh Upadhyay.

Watch Masoom Sawaal’s Trailer Here:



The actors get candid about what difficulties and taboos women face during their menstruation days:

Talking about being a part of this film, Ekavali Khanna states, “Despite being a unique story, it was very relatable. Because I personally come from a very evolved family where there is no taboo around the menstrual cycle, but I have seen that there’s a large part of India where menstruation is such a big deal with so many irrelevant and unsolicited rules. Women are treated like an outcast and I personally feel frustrated by it. I felt that it would dawn upon many women in India if a film is being made to break a taboo and advance to change, and I would love to be a part of it..”

Sharing about the film and his role, veteran actor Shishir Sharma says, “The reason for me taking up this role was the very subject which is I believe is a myth created and exists even today around menstruation. It was an important step taken in the right direction by director Santosh ji and his team. I play a judge in this film as you have probably seen in the trailer who pronounces the verdict. I think it’s very difficult to break a very old tradition such as the one that this film talks about. I hope we can influence society in some ways though it seems very difficult.”

Watch this space for more updates!