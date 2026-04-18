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Masoom Sharma REACTS to Dehradun college controversy, says Meri aatma ko...

Masoom Sharma REACTS to Dehradun college controversy, says ‘Meri aatma ko…’

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Buzz around Dehradun college event has brought Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma into spotlight after viral clips triggered strong reactions online. Performance which took place during cultural program quickly turned controversial due to alleged use of inappropriate language on stage. As debate grew across platforms singer finally responded and shared his side through emotional statement. His reaction focused on regret and personal reflection rather than public justification. Many followers noticed tone of response which appeared calm yet firm as he addressed situation without revealing every detail at once.

What did Masoom Sharma say about the controversy?

Masoom Sharma openly admitted regret while reacting to the issue. He said, “Mujhe regret hai… Meri aatma ko pata hai ki main kis mental kis position main tha us time,” showing that he feels accountable for the moment. Singer also mentioned that he does not feel the need to explain everything to the public, as he believes the truth is known to him internally. His statement quickly spread across social media and became the central point of discussion.

See Masoom Sharma’s viral video here

Chandigarh: On the use of ‘abusive language’ during his performance in Dehradun, Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma says, “I regret it… I alone know what mental state I was in…” On the Haryana Women’s Commission notice, he says,

“…If they have sent a notice regarding the… pic.twitter.com/3tFA4HlSPs — IANS (@ians_india) April 17, 2026

What triggered the Dehradun college controversy?

The incident happened during an event at DAV PG College Dehradun, where a singer was performing live. According to complaints, some remarks made on stage were considered inappropriate by audience members. Complaint filed by attendee led to legal action and further investigation by authorities.

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Legal action and official response

Following controversy police registered FIR under multiple sections related to obscene acts insult and intimidation. Authorities confirmed that investigation process will continue as per law. At same time Haryana State Commission for Women took notice and issued summon asking singer to appear before panel.

Masoom Sharma’s reaction to notice

Singer reacted to notice in balanced tone. He acknowledged role of commission yet pointed out that jurisdiction should be considered while taking such actions. His response created mixed reactions with some supporting his view and others questioning it.

About Masoom Sharma

Masoom Sharma started journey in early 2000s and gained popularity through mix of folk and modern Haryanvi music. Songs like Madam Ji, Lofar, Tuition Badmashi Ka and Raat Ke Shikari helped him build strong fan base across north India.

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