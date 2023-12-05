Home

Mast Mein Rehne Ka: Rakhi Sawant’s Appearance in Neena Gupta-Jackie Shroff’s Film Amuses Internet – Check Wholesome Reactions!

Prime Video unveiled the trailer of Neena Gupta and Jackie Shroff's film 'Mast Mein Rehne Ka.' Vijay Maurya's slice of life story also features Rakhi Sawant. Yes, you read that right!

Mast Mein Rehne Ka Trailer: Neena Gupta and Jackie Shroff have come together for the first time to share Vijay Maurya’s endearing story of friends becoming more than just acquaintances. In the teaser, Jackie is seen as Kamath, an elderly widower whose life is upended by a heist. He befriends the lively Punjabi woman Mrs Handa played by Neena, his neighbour, and starts to follow her about. They are forced to re-examine themselves in light of the surprising links and occurrences. The film also stars Abhishek Chauhan, Monika Panwar, Faisal Malik and Rakhi Sawant. However, it was the sudden presence of Rakhi Sawant in the teaser caught people off guard.

WATCH Mast Mein Rehne Ka Trailer Here:

Rakhi Sawant’s brief appearance in Neena Gupta-Jackie Shroff’s film has impressed social media users. One of the users wrote, “Go Rakhi, get those bags (sic).” Another user wrote, “Daaamn. @rakhisawant2511 looks really promising (sic).” The third user wrote, “The trailer is so wholesome.” The fourth user wrote, “@rakhisawant2511 I am so glad to see you! Welcome back! ❤️ (sic).”

About Neena Gupta-Jackie Shroff’s Film

‘Mast Mein Rehne Ka’ is a lighthearted drama that examines life from two distinct yet fascinating angles: that of someone just starting in the world and trying to carve out a place for themselves, and that of someone who has reached the end of their life and is experiencing the autumn of life. It also contrasts life from two extremes—both in terms of age and social status—and illustrates how some paths cross by coincidence but ultimately have the power to alter people’s lives forever. It encourages introspection while guiding the audience through humorous moments.

