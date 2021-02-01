South superstar Vijay Sethupathi has been grabbing eyeballs with her latest stint in Master. Vijay’s class act in Master has added a lot to his fan-base. The actor has already shown some impeccable acting abilities and versatile skills in Super Deluxe and Vikram Vedha. Now, he is all set to make a grand Bollywood debut. The reports suggest that Vijay’s first Bollywood project will be Mumbaikar. The film is directed by ace cinematographer, Santosh Sivan and will also feature actor Vikrant Massey. Mumbaikar is the Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil action thriller, Maanagaram. Also Read - Exclusive | Vijay Sethupathi on Working With Lokesh Kanagaraj in Master: He's Like a Younger Brother

Vijay Sethupathi will also be seen in Sriram Raghavan’s next thriller project with Katrina Kaif. The 90-minute long film will be shot in Pune in a start-to-finish schedule. Also, speculations are coming that the powerhouse of talent has been roped in to play a pivotal part in Raj & DK’s next web-series. The untitled series will also star Shahid Kapoor. This project will mark Vijay’s foray into the OTT space. Also Read - Master Box Office Week 3: Thalapathy Vijay to Roar Again With 100 Per Cent Occupancy in Theatres Now

On January 16, Vijay Sethupathi announced his next Bollywood film titled Gandhi Talks, directed by Kishor Pandurang Belekar. The creative producer of Gandhi Talks is Divay Dhamija. In fact, Vijay even shared the first look poster of the movie on social media. Helmed by Kishor Pandurang ‘Belekar’, Gandhi Talks happens to be a silent movie and comes with a tagline of ‘Let’s celebrate the silent era once again’. Sharing the poster, Vijay wrote, “At times Silence is so loud”. On the occasion of my birthday. I am announcing my new film’s poster. I am set for a new challenge and new beginning with a silent film #GANDHITALKS Need your love and blessings.”

In Master, Vijay Sethupathi plays the role of Bhavani. In an exclusive interview with India.com, he said that director Lokesh Kanagaraj is his younger brother and he trusts him so much that he didn’t read the story of the film before going on the sets. The film has crossed Rs 200 crore worldwide and is now available on Amazon Prime Video.