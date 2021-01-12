Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master hits the screens on Wednesday in the South Indian belt as the big Pongal release. This is the first big film releasing after the lockdown and the entire film industry all across the country has got high hopes from the release. The early trade reports for the film are super positive. At least the distributors are in for a massive gain with the advance booking of the film. Also Read - After Vijay's Master Leaks Online, Producer Xavier Britto Gets Into Legal Trouble

As reported by Indian Express, the response to the advance booking of Master has been terrific and the audience is now demanding extra shows. The film has been released in South India with only 50 per cent seating capacity in theatres. It is hitting the theatres in the North on Thursday, as the big Makar Sankranthi release.

Biggest Opening For Thalapathy Vijay at Box Office

The daily quoted Vamsi Kaka, PRO of Master (Telugu) quoting as saying, “The response to the advance booking has been extraordinary. There are demands for extra shows. It will be the biggest opening for Vijay in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The collection will be massive in the first four days, and all the distributors will make a profit in no time.”

Master to Bring Audience Back to Theatres

The buzz for Master is extremely high and the filmmakers all over the country are waiting to analyse the response it gets in cinema halls. Many directors and producers are relying big on Master to finally draw the audience to the theatres. Even for Bollywood biggies ’83 and Sooryavanshi, Master will be opening a big door if it goes on to become a blockbuster at the Box Office despite the COVID-19 restrictions including the reduced capacity in the theatres.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagara, the film features Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist. Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah, and Shanthanu Pbhagyaraj feature in other important roles. Master was earlier scheduled to release in April 2020, but the pandemic ruined the plans. The film is expected to lift the widespread gloom from the industry. Fingers are crossed!