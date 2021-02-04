Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master is unstoppable. Despite releasing on OTT within 16 days of its release, the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directorial continues to do good business in theatres. The film has grossed Rs 250 crore (gross collection) worldwide and emerged as the biggest pandemic release so far. The most interesting thing to realise is that out of these Rs 250 crore, around Rs 141 crore (gross) has come solely from Tamil Nadu. While this once again proves the loyalty of Vijay’s fans in TN, the fantastic figures also put the producers’ faith back in releasing movies on the big screen. That’s not it though. Also Read - Exclusive | Vijay Sethupathi on Working With Lokesh Kanagaraj in Master: He's Like a Younger Brother

Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi’s Master has also beaten Baahubali 2 in Tamil Nadu. Only after 19 days of its release (till 31st January), Master surpassed the ‘share’ of Baahubali 2 in Tamil Nadu. While the SS Rajamouli-directorial garnered a share of Rs 78 crore in its lifetime business, Master has collected a share of Rs 80 crore in TN and the film is still running on many screens in the state. This is superb simply because the collections made by the Prabhas-Rana Dagubatti film are considered benchmarks at the Box Office. If Master continues the same pace at the ticket window, it might just also end up beating the gross business of Baahubali 2 in Tamil Nadu. The film had a fantastic run in the state when it released with full occupancy in theatres. The gross collection of Baahubali in TN remains Rs 148 crore. At Rs 141 crore, Master is just Rs 7 crore behind. Also Read - Master Box Office Week 3: Thalapathy Vijay to Roar Again With 100 Per Cent Occupancy in Theatres Now

Further, Master could also end up beating Bigil’s share in Tamil Nadu that currently enjoys the top position on the list at Rs 83 crore. Check out this list of movies ranked on the basis of their share collection in Tamil Nadu: Also Read - Master Box Office Collection Day 17: Vijay-Vijay Sethupathi Starrer To Cross Rs 250 Crore Mark Worldwide

Bigil – ₹83 cr Master – ₹80 cr (19 days) Baahubali 2 – ₹78 cr Sarkar – ₹76 cr Mersal – ₹72.5 cr Viswasam – ₹69.6 cr Enthiran – ₹63cr 2.0 – ₹53cr Petta – ₹53cr Theri – ₹51cr

Here’s the full Box Office break-up of Master’s Tamil Nadu collection so far:

Worldwide Gross: Rs 250 crore

Tamil Nadu Gross: Rs 141 crore

Tamil Nadu Share: Rs 80 crore

What Master has done is also beyond numbers and Box Office achievements. It has brought back the audience to the theatres, thereby ensuring the audience’s faith in a big-screen experience. Now, Master is releasing in Rajasthan with 50 per cent occupancy on Monday. Expect some more moolah!

Note: ‘Share’ collection is the distributor’s ‘share’ which is calculated after deducting the amount given to multiplex and single screen owners from the Nett Box Office collection (money left after the entertainment tax deduction) of a film. It is from the share that the real profit of a movie is assessed.

Figures: India.com