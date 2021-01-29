Master is unstoppable at the box office. The Vijay film, which has so far collected Rs 239 crore, is expected to touch Rs 300 crore mark soon. Master, which became the biggest opening Tamil film to date. In Tamil Nadu alone, the film has crossed over Rs 129 crores. Talking about the latest collections of Master, it has managed to collect a massive amount on its sixteen days at the box office. The makers are believed to have earned double profits from the film. It is a double blockbuster hit at the box office. Also Read - Master Starring Vijay To Release on Amazon Prime Video Without Censor Cuts, Excited?

Check out the area-wise collection in details: Also Read - Master's Chennai Box Office Collection is Higher Than Many Bollywood Films' Lifetime Business

Tamil Nadu: ₹129cr Also Read - Master on Amazon Prime: OTT Release of Thalpathy Vijay's Film Upsets Theatre Owners

AP/TG: ₹28.2cr

KL: ₹12.7cr

KA: ₹18.2cr

ROI: ₹6.1cr

Overseas: ₹45.5cr

Worldwide Total: ₹239cr (Approx)

Sethupathi who plays the role of Bhavani in the film, recently praised Vijay who is seen as JD (Durairaj) in Master. In an interview with the media, Vijay Sethupathi has praised Vijay for the success of Master. Vijay Sethupathi thanked Vijay for giving equal space for him and other actors in the film.

It is worth mentioning that the film has premiered on Amazon Prime Video on January 29, 2021 and fans who couldn’t visit theatres, are excited to watch on OTT platform. However, the distributors and theatre owners are not happy with the decision of streaming the film on OTT as this might cause a dent in the collection.

Master has globally managed to impress the audience and critics. The performances of Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi have been appreciated by the masses. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Xavier Britto, the monster blockbuster also stars Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Arjun Das, Poovaiyar and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj in important roles.

Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Master!