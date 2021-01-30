Master starring Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi is inching closer to the landmark Rs 250 crore mark at the box office worldwide. The film has approximately minted Rs 239 crore across the globe in just 17-days. The film is now expected to cross Rs 250 mark in the coming days. In Tamil Nadu, the film has revived the theatre business. Trade sources revealed that the film is reaping profits at the box office across the state. Apart from Tamil Nadu, Master is performing exceptionally well in Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, and Kerala, as well. In Telugu speaking states, the film has scored Rs 28.2 crore while it earned over Rs 12,7 crore in Kerala. Also Read - Can KGF 2 Mint Rs 500 Crore Worldwide? A Detailed Box Office Analysis of Yash's Film

As per the latest reports, Master’s phenomenal theatrical run might come to an end next week as the film has released on Amazon Prime Video. The streaming giant usually has a 50-day window for films, which means that they stream a film after it completes 50-days of theatrical run. However, they have relaxed their rules for Master and even paid a whopping price to get an early premiere. Also Read - Master on Amazon Prime: Is THIS How Much OTT Giant Paid to Makers For Streaming Rights?

However, the move has irked theatre owners and exhibitors. It is being said that producer Xavier Britto is making plans to amicably solve the problems with distributers. Rakesh Gowthaman, owner of Vettri Theatres told Indian Express, “It is ultimately a producer’s choice on what to do with his movie. But we need more transparency. If we were told that this film would come out on OTT within 20 days of its release, then we would have agreed upon different terms to maximize our profits.” Also Read - Master Review: Style, Swag, Story - Vijay's Film Has Everything Except Better Role For The Heroine

However, Master actor Vijay Sethupathi is happy with this move. He said in a statement, “With the film’s global digital release on Amazon Prime Video, we are hoping to reach a wider audience that’s been at home, and reach regions that otherwise wouldn’t have been possible.”