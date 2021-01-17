Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Master continues to woo the audience in India. After crossing the benchmark of Rs 100 crore worldwide, the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directorial splashed a big number on day 4 as well. The final figures are yet to come out but Master has so far collected Rs 4.39 crore in Chennai alone which is huge considering the film is still operating as per a 50 per cent occupancy norm. Also Read - KGF 2: How Yash Promoted Toxic Masculinity in KGF 1 And What Sanjay Dutt's Film Should Not Repeat

The Saturday total of Master in Chennai remained Rs 1.06 crore. Trade analyst Kaushik LM shared the latest Box Office details of Master on Twitter and wrote, “#Master continues the 1 CR+ streak in Chennai city, for the 4th successive day. Saturday – 1.06 CR 4-days total Chennai city gross is 4.39 CR #MasterPongal” (sic) Also Read - Master Actor Vijay Sethupathi Apologises For Cutting Cake With Sword, Netizens Call Out For His Arrest

Master’s overseas collections are also fantastic. While the Vijay starrer has beaten the opening weekend collections of Hollywood biggies Wonder Woman 1984 and Tenet in UAE, the film is doing good in New Zealand, Australia, and Singapore markets as well. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted about the same and wrote, “#MasterFilm continues to set the Box office on fire in Overseas Markets..#Singapore – Crosses SG$1 Million..#Australia – Crosses A$600,000..#NewZealand – Crosses NZ$100,000..” (sic)

#MasterFilm continues to set the Box office on fire in Overseas Markets..#Singapore – Crosses SG$1 Million..#Australia – Crosses A$600,000..#NewZealand – Crosses NZ$100,000.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 17, 2021

The Master wave is here to stay. The film has done what was being expected from it – bringing back the audience to the theatres. It has emerged as the biggest pandemic release in both UAE and India. Watch out this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Master!