Thalapathy Vijay's Master has stormed the Box Office even with just 50 per cent occupancy in theatres. The Lokesh Kanagaraj-directorial has wooed the audience and registered a terrific response on the first day of its release. In Chennai alone, the film has grossed Rs 1.21 crore which is a huge number considering the 50 per cent occupancy norm.

On Wednesday, the film hit the screens in the South as the big Pongal release with people flocking to theatres proving their unmatched love for cinema and the huge fandom for Thalapathy Vijay. In the Telugu-speaking areas of the South, Master has reportedly grossed Rs 5.74 crore. The figures were shared by South movie trade analyst Ramesh Bala who took to Twitter on Thursday morning to write, "SENSATIONAL OPENING in Telugu states.. #MasterFilm

DAY 1 COLLECTIONS

Nizam 1.49 cr

Ceeded 1.1 cr

Vizag 83 lakhs

West Godavari 56 lakhs

East Godavari 48 lakhs

Guntur 67 lakhs

Krishna 36 lakhs

Nellore 25 lakhs

Master AP TS Day 1 Total Share – 5.74 crores" (sic)

#Master Day1 Chennai city gross is 1.21 CR. RECORD release, HUMONGOUS opening Long festive weekend starts now, lot more to come!

(50% occupancy cap strictly being followed in the city)

#MasterFilm #MasterPongal" (sic)

(50% occupancy cap strictly being followed in the city)

#MasterFilm #MasterPongal” (sic)

In Tamil Nadu, Master has already made the record of the top fourth opening day grosser. Interestingly, all four films on the list belong to Thalapathy Vijay with Sarkar on the top, followed by Bigil, Mersal and Master.

The figures suggest an exemplary opening of Master in the South and with the film releasing in the North today, it would be interesting to see just how many new records does it make and how many old ones does it shatter in no time. Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Master’s Box Office!