After a superb week at the Box Office, Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master continues with its winning run at the ticket window even in its second weekend. The film has now surpassed the benchmark of Rs 200 crore worldwide within 10-days of its release. What is more striking to observe is that out of this Rs 200 crore, Rs 108 crore has come from Tamil Nadu alone. Also Read - Thalapathy Vijay Beats Rajinikanth at Tamil Nadu Box Office With Master's Fantastic Performance

As per the buzz on Twitter and a report that’s being widely shared by Vijay’s fans on Twitter, Master’s 10-day collections stands at Rs 211 crore. This also includes Return on Investment. The Box Office breakup of Master after Saturday’s collection is as follows: Also Read - Master Box Office Week 1: Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Crosses Rs 200 cr Worldwide, Rs 100 cr From Tamil Nadu Alone

Tamil Nadu: Rs 108 crore

Andhra Pradesh-Telangana: Rs 25 crore

Karnataka: Rs 16 crore

Kerala: Rs 12 crore

ROI: Rs 5 crore

Overseas: Rs 45 crore

Total: Rs 211 crore (approx) Also Read - Master Box Office Day 7: Thalapathy Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi’s Film is Set to Cross Rs 100 Crore Mark in Tamil Nadu

Master has hit the ball out-of-the-park like no Vijay starrer has ever done. We say this because performing on regular days with 100 per cent occupancy in theatres is what most Vijay starrers often do, but Master’s performance comes at a time when the entire world is trying to revive the industry in the post-pandemic time.

Master has shown a new ray of hope to the filmmakers and distributors and has once again put its fans’ faith back in the big-screen cinema. While the audience seems unstoppable, now with the Republic Day holiday ahead, the collections are only going to rise. The Lokesh Kanagaraj-directorial features Vijay Sethupathi in the negative lead and Malavika Mohanana as the female lead opposite Vijay.

Watch out this space for all the latest Box Office updates of Master!