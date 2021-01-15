Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master continues to create a storm at the Box Office on day 2. The actor has set the benchmark for all the films to follow this year by minting over Rs 25 crore in Tamil Nadu alone on its opening day. The second day business of the film is believed to be around Rs 20 crore in TN and that’s a huge number considering the 50 per cent occupancy norm is being maintained in all theatres. Also Read - 2021’s Popular Tamil Film Master to be Remade in Hindi Soon by Kabir Singh Producer Murad Khetani, Deets Inside

The producers of the film XB Film Creators announced the opening day Box Office business of Master in Tamil Nadu at Rs 25 crore. On Friday, trade analyst Kaushik LM reported that the film has received a total of Rs 40 crore after its day 2 which is absolutely fantastic. His tweet read, "Official: #Master Day1 TN gross is 25 CR+ 🔥 #Thalapathy's dream run at the BO is unstoppable! #MasterTheBlaster #MasterPongal #ThalapathyVijay Fantastic Day2 also being reported. The 40 CR+ TN gross mark smashed in 2 days itself 👌

#BlockbusterMaster #BoxofficeMasterVIJAY" (sic)

The Chennai collection of the film remained the highest with the film registering Rs 1 crore on its second day alone. The two-day gross of Master in Chennai is Rs 2.26 crore, wrote Kaushik in another tweet.

As reported by trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Master has recovered its entire investment on the second day itself. The collection from Telugu-speaking states remained Rs 7.35 crore in two days. Bala tweeted the Box Office break-up of Master and shared, “#Masterfilm AP/TS Box Office:

Day 1 Share – ₹ 5.75 Crs

Day 2 Share – ₹ 1.60 Crs

Total – ₹ 7.35 Crs

Movie has recovered investment in several areas in 2 days..” (sic)

The film is smashing Box Office records every day as the audience continues to shower love on the Vijay starrer in the festive weekend. With Saturday-Sunday ahead, the collections are only expected to rise further. Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Master’s Box Office!