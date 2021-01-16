Master Box Office Day 3: Master, starring Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, continues to get a terrific response at the Box Office. The film has crossed the benchmark of Rs 100 crore at the Worldwide Box Office within three days of its release and Saturday-Sunday are still left to register a tremendous figure for the film. Also Read - Master Box Office UAE: Thalapathy Vijay's Film Beats Tenet, Wonder Woman 1984 With Huge Margins

After opening stupendously in India even at 50 per cent occupancy, Master has set new benchmarks for all big releases to follow this year. The Vijay starrer has successfully brought back the audience to the theatres and provided a ray of hope to all the filmmakers, distributors and exhibitors who were still apprehensive about releasing their films on big screens. Also Read - Master Box Office Day 2: Thalapathy Vijay Smashes Records, Rs 40 cr in TN Alone - Investment Recovered

As tweeted by trade analyst Kaushik LM, Master has emerged as the 10th film starring Thalapathy Vijay to have entered the Rs 100 crore club at the worldwide level. He shared, “#ThalapathyVijay’s 100 CR+ WW grossers #Thuppakki #Kaththi #Theri #Bairavaa #Mersal #Sarkar #Bigil #Master 8 centuries (6 back to back)Lot more to come! #MasterPongal #Master100CRin3days #100CRMaster.” (sic) Also Read - Master Box Office Day 1: Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Gets Terrific Opening Day Business Despite 50 Per Cent Occupancy

#Master storms past 100 CR WW gross after just 3 days in running🔥🔥 Just #ThalapathyVijay things! * release affected in key overseas markets, 50% occupancy cap in key domestic markets FURIOUS! #Master100CRin3days #100CRMaster #MasterPongal — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) January 16, 2021

However, the exact figures are yet to be disclosed. Meanwhile, after its performance on Friday, Master has emerged as the biggest pandemic release in the UAE, beating the likes of Hollywood biggies such as Tenet and Wonder Woman 1984. The Lokesh Kanagaraj-directorial has collected Rs 9.8 crore gross (approx) which is $1.34 Million in three days. This is higher than Wonder Woman 1984 that grossed $170,046 in its opening weekend and Tenet collected $855,760 in its first weekend in the UAE.

The film recorded a collection of over Rs 50 crore at the Tamil Nadu Box Office alone while it has collected Rs 4.95 crore at the Kerala Box Office.

Master rules and how! Watch out this space for all the latest Box Office updates on the film!