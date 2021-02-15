Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master has been making terrific records at the Box Office. The Lokesh Kanagaraj-directorial has done a brilliant business in Tamil Nadu. Out of over Rs 100 crore gross collection that it has done in TN, Rs 11.56 crore is from Chennai alone. Also Read - Master Star Thalapathy Vijay is 'Diamond, Eligible For What he Asks': Producer on Superstar's Fees

Master, which was released on January 13 with 50 per cent capacity in theatres, is still running on the big screen despite its release on Amazon Prime Video. After 33 days of its release in South India, the Vijay Sethupathi starrer has grossed Rs 11.56 crore in Chennai alone. Interestingly, with this figure, Master has broken the record of Thalapathy Vijay’s previous blockbuster movie Theri that had collected a gross of Rs 11.5 crore in its lifetime business in Chennai. Trade analyst Kaushik LM tweeted the same on Monday morning and wrote, “Blockbuster #Master 33-days total Chennai city gross is 11.56 CR. Has crossed #Theri’s lifetime Chennai city gross (11.5 CR) Still running” (sic) Also Read - Master Deleted Scenes: Amazon Prime Video Releases 4.49 Minute Video For Fans- Watch

We had earlier reported how Master has surpassed the ‘share’ collection of SS Rajamouli-directorial Baahubali 2. After 16 days of its release at the Box Office, the film had grossed Rs 250 crore worldwide out of which Rs 141 crore came solely out of Tamil Nadu. What was exciting to observe is how out of this Rs 141 crore, Rs 80 crore was calculated as the share collection from Tamil Nadu. The share collection of the Prabhas-Rana Dagubatti starrer was calculated as Rs 78 crore in its lifetime run.

Theri, which had collected Rs 11.5 crore (gross) in its lifetime run at the Box Office, had collected Rs 51 crore as share collection in TN. Master beat the share collection of Theri long back.

The film continues to pack a punch at the Box Office, reviving the movie business all across the world.

