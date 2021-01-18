Lokesh Kanagaraj-directorial Master has become the biggest global grosser after releasing last week. The Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi starrer remained the highest-grossing film across all international markets, reported Deadline. The film is right on its way to revive the Box Office not just in India but across the international markets as well. Also Read - Master Box Office Day 4: Thalapathy Vijay's Film Continues to Win, Overseas Collection Fantastic

It has reportedly grossed $3 Million collectively (including previews) from UAE, Australia, Singapore, New Zealand, and the US. Master managed to cross the benchmark of Rs 100 crore worldwide within three days of its release. In India, it’s still running on 50 per cent occupancy in theatres. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala acknowledged Master’s fantastic performance in international markets with a tweet made on Monday morning. He wrote, “India’s ‘Master’ Has A Blast In Global Debut.. #MasterFilm” (sic) Also Read - Master Actor Vijay Sethupathi Apologises For Cutting Cake With Sword, Netizens Call Out For His Arrest

The film’s collection in Chennai is also superb and shows the Indian audience’s craze for its stars and love for cinema. The film’s 5-day total in Chennai is Rs 5.43 crore. Trade analyst Kaushik LM informed on Twitter: “5 back to back 1 CR+ days for #Master in Chennai city, from Wedn to Sunday. FAB opening

Sunday – 1.04 CR

5-days total city gross is 5.43 CR

#ThalapathyVijay #MasterPongal” (sic)

Master has now infused confidence in the filmmakers and exhibitors all across the country. The directors and producers who were looking up to Master’s release to take a decision about releasing their own films on a big screen have finally taken a sigh of relief. What Master has done is beyond numbers – it has proven that the audience’s love for watching movies, especially when it comes to their own stars, is unmatchable.

Apart from Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, Master also features Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj among others.