2021's popular Tamil film Master starring Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, has been making headlines ever since its release. The Lokesh Kanagaraj-directorial has become the biggest global grosser after releasing last week. The film raked in Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office in just three days. According to film tracker Kaushik, Master has now entered the list of all-time Top 10 Tamil Nadu grossers. He had tweeted, "#Master opening 5-days TN gross is around 82 CR. Enters the list of all-time Top10 TN grossers already#ThalapathyVijay's 4th entry in this elite Top10. Lot more milestones to come."

It has also been reported that Master is Thalapathy Vijay's 1st film to breach the 2 crore share mark. The film's collection in India (all languages) is superb and shows the audience's craze for its stars and love for cinema. Master performed brilliantly on its first 5 days at the box office and earned Rs 96.40 Cr India net. Here is Master's 6th Day Box Office Collection and Occupancy. Master earned 8.70 Cr India net on its sixth day for all languages.

Master Day Wise All Language Box Office Collection

Day 1: Rs. 34.80 Cr

Day 2: Rs. 18.30 Cr

Day 3: Rs. 15.80 Cr

Day 4: Rs. 12.50 Cr

Day 5: Rs. 14.50 Cr

Day 6: Rs. 8.70 Cr

Total Box Office Net Collection: Rs. 105.10 Cr

As per the early estimation, 6 Days India Gross Collection crosses Rs. 122.00 Cr

Master is backed by Thalapathy Vijay’s uncle Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators in association with Seven Screen Studio. Apart from Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, the film features an ensemble cast including Malavika Mohanan, Nassar, Arjun Das, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Sriman, Andrea Jeremiah, Sanjeev, Srinath, VJ Ramya and Azhagam Perumal.