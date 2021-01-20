Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi’s popular Tamil film Master has been ruling the box office ever since its release. The film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj has surpassed Rs 160 crore globally and is all set to cross Rs 100 crore mark in Tamil Nadu alone. Speaking about alone Tamil Nadu’s BO collection, Master has already collected Rs 90 crore in 50% occupancy as of now. It will be an achievement if TN alone gets Rs 100 crore collection. Trade Analyst with social media account ‘BlastingTamilCinema’ tweeted: “#Master has crossed 90cr in TN alone by end of Day 6.. Will cross 100cr in TN by tomorrow.. Break even done”. Also Read - Master Box Office Day 6: Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Enters The List of All-Time Top 10 Tamil Nadu Grossers, Check Latest Collection



Master was released in theatres on January 13, 2021, after a long wait of over 10 months. It has been a week now and the collection in overseas and India has been ruling the box office. Tiruppur Subramanian, the President of the Tamil Nadu Theater Owners and Multiplex Association says, “The numbers are beyond our expectations. Despite the mixed reviews, audiences are loving the film. We thank actor Vijay for patiently waiting for more than ten months to release his film only in theatres. The Master team is also reaping the profits and enjoying the benefit of a massive theatrical release. In Tamil Nadu, Master is the first big theatrical release after the lockdown. In Kerala, theatres reopened with Master. The theatre-going audiences in the Telugu states and Karnataka are also excited for Master because it’s the first biggie in the last ten months. In most of the areas in Tamil Nadu, Master is scoring on par with Vijay’s previous hit Bigil.”

Master, dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, will be remade in Hindi. A few days ago, popular trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed that a Hindi remake of Vijay’s Master is on the cards. Endemol Shine India, Cine1 Studio and Seven Screen Studio will jointly bankroll the Hindi remake of Master.