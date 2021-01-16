Master Box Office UAE: Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master has emerged as the biggest release in the UAE in the pandemic times. The film has gone on to beat the opening weekend collections of Hollywood biggies Tenet and Wonder woman 1984 with its three-day collections including the premier shows. Master has set the cash register ringing in the UAE and has managed to get a total of Rs 9.8 crore gross (approx) which is $1.34 Million – higher than Wonder Woman 1984 that grossed $170,046 in its opening weekend and Tenet that collected $855,760 in its first weekend in the UAE. Also Read - Master Box Office Day 2: Thalapathy Vijay Smashes Records, Rs 40 cr in TN Alone - Investment Recovered

Master has not just proven efficient in bringing back the audience to the theatres in India but the same has happened in the UAE where the film has attracted the audience in huge numbers to the big screens. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted the same information in a post that read, "At the #UAE Box Office, #MasterFilm is the performer after the #Covid outbreak.. It beats Hollywood movies – #WonderWoman1984 and #Tenet 's opening weekend collections.." (sic)

The Lokesh Kanagaraj-directorial is winning hearts all across the country and now the audience in the UAE seems to be proving its fascination with the South releases. Another tweet reposted by trade analyst Kaushik LM showed the break-up of the Master’s UAE collection so far. It read, “#Master UAE-GCC Updates

Premier – 13K Admits

Day 1 – 47K

Day 2 – 70K

Total 2 Days + Premier = 130K Admits Ok handOk hand

Gross Approx – ₹9.8cr ($1.34M)

#1 Post Covid Opener Beating #Tenet #WonderWoman1984

#Mulan” (sic)

In India, the film has crossed the mark of Rs 50 crore in Tamil Nadu alone. Master has emerged as the Box Office monster and with Saturday and Sunday ahead, the performance is only expected to rise from here.

Three cheers for Master for bringing stability to the Box Office after a dreadful pandemic period!