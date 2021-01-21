Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathy starrer Master has taken over the Box Office with an unprecedented collection. The film has set the reviving tone at the ticket window and has already crossed the big benchmark of Rs 200 crore worldwide. After its one week’s collection, the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directorial is the fourth Vijay starrer to have reached Rs 200 crore at the worldwide Box Office after Mersal, Sarkar, and Bigil. Check out the worldwide Box Office breakup of Vijay’s films: Also Read - Master Box Office Day 7: Thalapathy Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi’s Film is Set to Cross Rs 100 Crore Mark in Tamil Nadu

Mersal: Rs 250 crore

Sarkar: Rs 250 crore

Bigil: Rs 300 crore

Master: Rs 200 crore

Master has registered a fabulous Rs 200 crore at worldwide Box Office within eight-day of its release. The film has crossed Rs 100 crore benchmark in Tamil Nadu alone.

#Master has crossed 90cr in TN alone by end of Day 6.. Will cross 100cr in TN by tomorrow.. Break even done 🔥🔥 — BlastingTamilCinema (@BLSTG) January 19, 2021

Master has been an achiever in every sense at the Box Office. It has just not brought back the audience to the theatres but has also created hopes for filmmakers and exhibitors for the revival of cinema on the big screen. Apart from the ardent Vijay fans, it has invited the family audience to the theatres and that’s one of the biggest achievements of Master.

The film ended up beating Hollywood biggies Wonder Woman 1984, and Tenet within three days of its release in the UAE. With back-to-back records it’s making at the Box Office, Master has emerged as the biggest pandemic release in the world so far.

Watch out this space for all the Box Office latest updates on Master!