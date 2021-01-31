Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master is still running in theatres and attracting a good audience to the big screens. With the big announcement of having 100 per cent occupancy in theatres from February 1, the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directorial is expected to perform even better and finish its lifetime run above Rs 250 crore worldwide. Also Read - Master Box Office Collection Day 17: Vijay-Vijay Sethupathi Starrer To Cross Rs 250 Crore Mark Worldwide

The film, which features Vijay Sethupathi in the role of antagonist Bhavani, has emerged as the biggest pandemic film at a worldwide level. With the new guidelines in place, the theatre owners are rejoicing and Master might just add to the entire happiness around. Also Read - Master on Amazon Prime: Is THIS How Much OTT Giant Paid to Makers For Streaming Rights?

While the 100 per cent occupancy rule would attract more filmmakers to release their impending biggies soon, it will also make Master’s performance in Chennai rise even more. As is, out of Rs 200 crore plus that Master has garnered worldwide, over Rs 110 crore are from Tamil Nadu alone. Chennai alone has collected over Rs 10 crore for the film. The coming week would be crucial in deciding where does Master end its lifetime run at the Box Office. Also Read - Master Review: Style, Swag, Story - Vijay's Film Has Everything Except Better Role For The Heroine

Meanwhile, the I&B Ministry, in its official announcement on Saturday, mentioned that strict precautions have to be followed as theatres invite the audience in full capacity. Check out the new set of SOPs launched by the ministry:

People visiting theatres and cinemas will have to maintain a physical distance of 6-feet from others. The use of face masks will be mandatory at all times. Hand sanitizers will be made available at entry and exit points. Respiratory etiquettes to be strictly followed. This involves the strict practice of covering one’s mouth and nose while coughing/sneezing with a tissue/handkerchief/flexed elbow and disposing off used tissues properly. Self-monitoring of health by all and reporting any illness at the earliest to state and district helpline. Spitting shall be strictly prohibited. Installation & use of the Aarogya Setu App shall be advised to all.

Watch out this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Master!