Master is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on Friday. However, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer continues to rock the Box Office with some fantastic figures even after 15 days of its release. As per the trade sources, the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directorial has gone past the benchmark of Rs 10 crore in Chennai alone. Also Read - Master on Amazon Prime: OTT Release of Thalpathy Vijay's Film Upsets Theatre Owners

Earlier, it was reported that out of Rs 200 crore plus worldwide collection, Rs 100 crore plus came from Tamil Nadu alone. And now, as tweeted by trade expert Kaushik LM, out of this Rs 100 crore, Rs 10.09 crore has come from Chennai alone. This is a big feat considering the film is still running in theatres with a 50 per cent occupancy rate and it’s been 15 days since Master hit the screens as the big Makar Sankranti release this year. Also Read - Master: Vijay-Vijay Sethupathi's Blockbuster Hit to Premiere on Amazon Prime Video, Check Date, Time

Kaushik added that this is the fifth film starring Vijay that has garnered Rs 10 crore in Chennai. His tweet read, “#Master crosses the 10 CR gross milestone mark in Chennai city. Phenomenal achievement in these times of restricted occupancy! 15-days total city gross is 10.09 CR #ThalapathyVijay’s 5th 10 CR+ city grosser (4th successive). Superb!” (sic) Also Read - Vijay Sethupathi Praises Vijay For Master’s Success, Thanks Him For Giving Equal Space in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Directorial

#Master crosses the 10 CR gross milestone mark in Chennai city👌🔥 Phenomenal achievement in these times of restricted occupancy! 15-days total city gross is 10.09 CR#ThalapathyVijay‘s 5th 10 CR+ city grosser (4th successive). Superb! — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) January 27, 2021

Meanwhile, Master’s OTT release has upset the theatre owners who have put a special demand in front of the makers. As shared by the inside sources from the industry, the theatre owners have asked the producers to share an additional 10 per cent collections of the film from the two weeks with them. The request was first refused by the makers. However, another meeting in the same regard is still underway.

Apart from Thalapathy Vijay, Master also features Malavika Mohanan and Vijay Sethupathi in important roles. The film has set the Box Office on fire all over the world and it would be interesting to see how it fares on the OTT platform! Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Master!