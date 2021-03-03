Released on January 15, Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master has not stopped performing at the Box Office. The Lokesh Kanagaraj-directorial has today completed a smashing 50 days at the Box Office. The feat is massive considering Master was released on Amazon Prime Video within 16 days of its theatrical release, and it was followed by the release of many anticipated entertainers in South India. As per india.com sources, the Vijay Sethupathy-starrer has collected Rs 263 crore worldwide and Rs 217 crore in India. This includes Rs 145. 5 crore from Tamil Nadu alone. Also Read - Master Box Office, Day 33: Thalapathy Vijay Beats Theri in Chennai After Beating Baahubali 2

The Kerala collection of Master is around Rs 13.5 crore, while in the Andhra Pradesh-Telangana states, it’s around Rs 31 crore, followed by Rs 18 crore (approx) from Karnataka and Rs 9 crore as Return on Investment (ROI). Here follows the actual 49-days break up of Master: Also Read - Master Beats Baahubali 2 at Tamil Nadu Box Office: Thalapathy Vijay Does The Unthinkable - Check Out Latest Figures!

Tamil Nadu – ₹145.5cr

Kerala – ₹13.5 cr

AP-TG – ₹31 cr

KA – ₹18 cr

ROI – ₹9 cr Also Read - Master Box Office Day 10: Thalapathy Vijay Smashes Rs 211 cr in Pandemic, Such a Big Feat!

India total – ₹217 cr

Overseas – ₹46 cr approx

Total ₹263 cr WW (49 DAYS)

The audience in TN has shown an amazing love for Thalapathy Vijay, never letting him down, never stopping the celebration. As we reported earlier, Master has emerged as the top film in Tamil Nadu in terms of its distribution share. It has even beaten Baahubali 2. In terms of the gross collection, the film is just behind Bigil (which also stars Thalapathy Vijay), and Baahubali 2.

As shared by trade tracker Sjay Srinivasan on Twitter, Master continues to run in 58 theatres with 104 shows in Tamil Nadu. The film’s Box Office presence even in its seventh week is incredible.

UPDATE TO MY PREVIOUS TWEET:#Master 7th Week#MasterFilm Blockbuster Week 7

50 Days in all distribution areas of TN. 58 Theatres & 104 shows Chennai City: 10 Theatres

Chengelpet: 13

Coimbatore: 5

Madurai: 9

Trichy: 6

Salem: 6

Nellai: 7

Arcot: 2 https://t.co/G6roTA4Glb pic.twitter.com/bKt3Y35Oxn — Ajay Srinivasan (@Ajaychairman) February 26, 2021

What is even more exciting is to see how Master has put faith back into the hearts of several producers who have been wanting to release their movies on the big screen. The film’s success, not just at the Box Office, is a whole case study altogether. Watch out this space for all the interesting updates on Master!