Master Released: The Tamil action-drama Master has hit the theatres on January 13. Tamil cinema’s Thalapathy Vijay comes together with Makkal Selvan aka Vijay Sethupathi in the highly-anticipated film, and fans have watched the film as they booked the first day first show of Master. Going by the pictures doing rounds on the internet, we can clearly see that the audience didn’t follow social distancing norms. Vijay fans in Chennai make a beeline for theatres. There has been a terrific response at the Box Office especially in Chennai where viewers were seen lining up outside theatres to watch the film. After Krack, Master has brought back the audience to the big screens. Also Read - Master Advance Booking: Biggest Opening For Vijay, Audience Demands Extra Shows

The buzz for Master is extremely high and the filmmakers all over the country have started analysing the response Master has been getting in cinema halls. Master has opened a big door to become a mega blockbuster at the Box Office despite the COVID-19 restrictions including the reduced capacity in the theatres. Also Read - After Vijay's Master Leaks Online, Producer Xavier Britto Gets Into Legal Trouble

Actor Keerthy Suresh took to social media to share the view of the theatre filled with the audience. She wrote: “Can’t even describe how ecstatic it feels to be back at a theatre after waiting for a whole year, and what’s even better? It’s for #Master 🔥 Ithu #MasterPongal da! 🔥 #MasterIsHere” Also Read - Tamil Film Master Leaked Online, Director Lokesh Kanagaraj Urges Fans to not Share Clips

Can’t even describe how ecstatic it feels to be back at a theatre after waiting for a whole year, and what’s even better? It’s for #Master 🔥 Ithu #MasterPongal da! 🔥#MasterIsHere pic.twitter.com/YHfCGoQXYg — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) January 12, 2021

Directed by Lokesh Kanagara, Master features Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist. Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah, and Shanthanu Pbhagyaraj feature in other important roles. The makers have also planned to release the film dubbed in Hindi on January 14 in cinemas across North India.

Take a look at the crowd getting excited for Master:

Master was earlier scheduled to release in April 2020, but the pandemic ruined the plans. The film gets positive reviews and fans can’t express their happiness.