Master Deleted Scenes: Superhit Tamil film Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj has been winning hearts aplenty with many critics calling it the duo’s best performance till date. It’s a good day today for all Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi fans as Amazon Prime Video has dropped a deleted scene from their recent Tamil blockbuster Master. Being the perfect master for his students, the riveting scene sees Vijay, the charismatic teacher of the college, standing up for his students in front of the faculty, parents. This side of Vijay which is portrayed in the film, got the public talking about it widely. For those who’ve seen the film, here’s a masterpiece that is sure to send goosebumps. And for those who haven’t, you certainly couldn’t have asked for a better scene that shows the bond between this master and his students. Also Read - 'Mirzapur 3 Won't be Released', Warns Advocate Who Filed Plea Against Amazon Prime Video Show in Supreme Court

Master was premiered on Amazon Prime Video on the 29th of January and released in theatres on January 13, 2021. Master has achieved big numbers at the Box Office and has brought back the audience to the theatres. The film is the story about an alcoholic professor who has been sent to a juvenile school, where he clashes with a gangster, who uses the children of the school for criminal activities. Also Read - Mirzapur in Trouble For Showing Beena Tripathi in Sexual Relationship With Father-in-Law, SC Sends Notice

Master also features Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das in pivotal roles. The film is written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, produced by Xavier Britto and features Anirudh Ravichander’s chart-buster music. Also Read - The Family 2 Release Date Pushed Again, Director Raj-DK Ask Fans to Wait For 'Summer'

The 4.49 minutes of the deleted scene has garnered 137,302 views within an hour of upload.

Watch the deleted scene of Master here:

Here’s the full Box Office break-up of Master’s Tamil Nadu collection so far:

Worldwide Gross: Rs 250 crore

Tamil Nadu Gross: Rs 141 crore

Tamil Nadu Share: Rs 80 crore