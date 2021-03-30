Tamil Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj who is celebrating the success of the blockbuster movie Master, has tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and was admitted to a private hospital for better treatment. Lokesh took to Twitter to share a statement, in which he wrote he has been admitted so that his treatment for the same starts as soon as possible. The statement reads: “Hello everyone. Writing this to inform all my friends, family, and well-wishers that I have tested positive for Covid-19 and have been admitted to a private hospital where I’m being taken good care of. Will be back soon & stronger.” Also Read - COVID-19 Situation Going from Bad to Worse, it is a Huge Cause for Worry: Health Ministry



Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathy starrer Master has initially released in the southern states of the country post the lockdown and managed to enter Rs 100 crore club in the first week of its release. From preventing a train door from slamming shut to a hip-flask sliding across a metro-platform, the clash of both the Vijays has set to take audiences on a ride of a lifetime.

The film, which was dubbed and released in Hindi and Telugu, also features Malavika Mohanan, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Andrea Jeremiah among others. Produced by Xavier Britto, Master is edited by Philomin Raj with cinematographer Sathyan Sooryan and its music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

India recorded 56,211 new covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours ending 8 am Tuesday, taking the country’s total to over 1.20 crore. Out of the total cases, 5.40 lakh are active while over 1.13 crore people have recovered after testing positive. With 271 new deaths, the toll is over 1.62 lakh now. Maharashtra reported 31,643 cases on Monday and accounts for over 3.36 lakh active cases in the country.