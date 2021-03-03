The blockbuster Tamil film Master has featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Thalapathy Vijay Aka Vijay have been making headlines for their runaway success. It has been 50 days since Master was released in theatres and has smashed the Box office. As per india.com sources, the Vijay Sethupathy-starrer has collected Rs 263 crore worldwide and Rs 217 crore in India. This includes Rs 145. 5 crore from Tamil Nadu alone. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj recently shared a video of an intense scene from the climax of Master where Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi were in a mood to fight, but laughed out loud amid the shooting. The BTS video of the two has gone viral and fans can’t keep calm. Also Read - Master Completes 50 Stupendous Days at Box Office, Thalapathy Vijay Roars in Tamil Nadu - Figures Inside

In the clip, Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi can be seen laughing out loud and hugging each other. Sharing the video, Lokesh wrote, “No matter how many ever times I say, it ain’t enough!! Thank u @actorvijay na & @VijaySethuOffl na”. The video was shared by music composer Anirudh Ravichander, who directed music for the gangster flick. Though the film was released on OTT platform a couple of weeks after its theatrical release, Master managed to run in the theatres for 50 days. Malavika Mohanan was seen as the leading lady, while Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Gauri Kishan and Arjun Das were seen in supporting roles. Master was released on January 13 as a Pongal treat. Also Read - Master Duo Thalapathy Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj to Reunite For Superstar's 66th Film?

Watch the video here:

As shared by trade tracker Ajay Srinivasan on Twitter, Master continues to run in 58 theatres with 104 shows in Tamil Nadu. The film’s Box Office presence even in its seventh week is incredible. The film has even beaten Baahubali 2. In terms of the gross collection, the film is just behind Bigil (which also stars Thalapathy Vijay), and Baahubali 2.