Master actor Thalapathy Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj are all set to reunite after the stupendous success of their recently released film. The actor-director duo will be working together in Vijay's 66th film which is yet to be announced. As per a report published in India Today, a source close to Vijay's 66th film has confirmed that it's indeed going to be another blockbuster story which will be directed by Lokesh and produced by Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studios

The film, as expected, is being made on a grand budget and it will be released in multiple languages. It is believed that the Master director met the Tamil superstar recently at his place where they discussed the story and the actor got his narration. Vijay reportedly loved the story and agreed to come on board after completing Nelson's project.

Thalapathy Vijay is currently working on his 65th film with Nelson Dilipkumar. The film, in which Rashmika Madanna has been approached to play the female lead part, is currently in its pre-production stage and is going on the floors in April this year. However, the announcement of Thalapathy 66 is expected to happen in a month itself.

Fans are all excited to have Vijay and Lokesh collaborating once again considering Master emerged as a true delight on-screen. The film collected over Rs 250 crore at the Box Office with a 50 per cent capacity in theatres.