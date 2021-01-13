The highly-anticipated film, Master starring Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, is the first movie to release in theatre amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial has now become the latest target of piracy sites such as Tamilrockers and Telegram, among many others. The film is available in HD quality for free download. The leak might affect the box office collection of the film and this has left the makers worried. Also Read - Master Twitter Review: Netizens Can’t Keep Calm as They Declare Vijay-Vijay Sethupathi’s Film ‘Mega Blockbuster’

The film revolves around a young professor named John Durairaj aka JD (played by Vijay), who is an alcoholic and is sent to a juvenile home to teach children for a period of three months. While his stay there, he comes face-to-face with a deadly gangster (Vijay Sethupathi), and their clash forms the crux of the film. Also Read - Master: Crowd Goes Berserk as They Gather in Large Numbers to Watch Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi’s Film

Earlier, some of the clips starring Vijay leaked online ahead of the release of the film. A case has been filed against the culprit, who is said to be an employee of a digital company. After the leak, Lokesh and producer XB Film Creators have requested fans to not share the leaked clips online. He tweeted, “Dear all it’s been a 1.5-year-long struggle to bring Master to u. All we have is hope that you’ll enjoy it in theatres. If u come across leaked clips from the movie, please don’t share it. Thank u all. Love u all. One more day and #Master is all yours. (sic)” Also Read - Master Advance Booking: Biggest Opening For Vijay, Audience Demands Extra Shows

The film has received a massive response from the audience and fans have already declared it a blockbuster hit. The film has been released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.

However, this is not the first time, the piracy website leaked a film or a show. Earlier, films and shows such as Krack, Putham Pudhu Kaalai, Sufiyum Sujatayum, AK vs AK, Laxmii, Ashram 2, Ludo, Chhalaang, Dark, Rasbhari, Bulbbul, Paatal Lok, Aarya, Penguin, Gulabo Sitabo, Chintu Ka Birthday, Choked, Ratkanchal, Ghoomketu, Betaal, Illegal, Family Man, The Raikar Case, Hundred, Extraction, Hasmukh, Money Heist, The Lion King, Frozen 2 among others became the target of the piracy sites.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and runs the pirated versions of the movies. In the case of the big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours after the films have hit the screens.