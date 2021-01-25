Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master has emerged as the biggest release of the year so far both in India and in the international market. However, its performance in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu is beyond extraordinary. The Lokesh Kanagaraj-directorial has got the cash register ringing in TN and the response of the audience is fabulous at the ticket window. Also Read - Master Box Office Day 10: Thalapathy Vijay Smashes Rs 211 cr in Pandemic, Such a Big Feat!

Out of Rs 200 crore that the film has grossed worldwide, Rs 100 crore has come solely from Tamil Nadu which is absolutely fantastic. By the end of Sunday, Master had grossed Rs 115 crore from Tamil Nadu alone. With the Republic Day holiday ahead, the collections are only going to rise. The trade experts are expecting Rs 125 crore from Tamil Nadu before this weekend.

Master has emerged as the biggest release of the year in Tamil Nadu. It is also believed that the opening weekend collection of Vijay’s film is higher than the lifetime collection of many popular films in TN. What is heartening to see is the kind of support the audience has given to the exhibitors and the producers all over the world by igniting a new ray of hope. The shows in Tamil Nadu are still running houseful and more shows are being added to amp up the audience’s faith in the big screen experience.

Master has gone beyond expectations and it will be a big challenge to beat his collections at the Box Office with 50 per cent occupancy in theatres. Watch out this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Master!