Master is all set to rule the OTT space from today. The Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi starrer has released on Amazon Prime Video, majorly for the audience overseas. With terrific reviews and good word-of-mouth, Master is expected to fly on OTT as well. But, do you know how the film has made huge profits apart from its Box Office performance?

As per a report published in IndiaGlitz, the makers have received a whopping amount of Rs 36 crore from Amazon Prime. Apart from the amount against the streaming rights, the Master-makers have also received an additional Rs 15.5 crore for an early premiere of the movie on the platform. This means that the film has earned Rs 51.5 crore (approx) from its OTT streaming rights alone.

What Master has achieved in the pandemic times is fantastic. Not just it has stormed the Box Office worldwide but it has put the audience's faith back in the theatre-experience of a film. Further, it has also proved the viewers' loyalty to its superstar Thalapathy Vijay. Despite its release on an OTT platform, Master continues to do a fabulous run at the Box Office, especially in Tamil Nadu which has alone garnered over Rs 110 crore for the film.

The film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj who has portrayed Vijay as the carefree professor named JD who changes himself for the better when a sudden incident shocks him and he decides to fight for the good. Vijay Sethupathi plays the role of Bhavani, the dreaded villain, and Malavika Mohanan plays Vijay’s love interest.

Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Master!