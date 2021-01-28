Several theatre owners were left disappointed after the big announcement of Thalapathy Vijay’s Master releasing on OTT 16 days after its theatrical release. The Lokesh Kangaraj-directorial made the impossible look possible by attracting the viewers to cinema halls in huge numbers. However, the decision of the makers of releasing the film on Amazon Prime Video hasn’t met with a good response from the theatre owners who have now made a special request to the makers. Also Read - Master: Vijay-Vijay Sethupathi's Blockbuster Hit to Premiere on Amazon Prime Video, Check Date, Time

As per the inside trade sources, the theatre owners have demanded an additional 10 per cent share in the total collection done in the first and the second week of the film's release. The Box Office business has been revived by Master and theatre owners are in a stable position to host other biggies of the year. That's one reason why the makers refused to comply with the demand in their first meeting with the theatre owners. The second meeting is scheduled to happen today morning.

Master's response at the ticket window has been phenomenal. The audience showed their love for the big screen experience and also for their superstar – Thalapathy Vijay. Both the producers and the exhibitors have gained profits from the release and now, the makers decided to treat the overseas fans of Vijay by releasing the film on OTT.

In several parts of the world, the opening of theatres is still a far-sighted dream and OTT is the only source of cherishing a movie-viewing experience. Considering the same in mind and to cash in on the buzz, the makers decided to go ahead with the OTT release of Master within 16 days of its theatrical release.

Do you think the theatre owners are now behaving selfishly?