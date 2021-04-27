Chennai: Thalapathy Vijay’s song Vaathi Coming from the film Master was released on January 27, 2021. Now, the smashing hit song has crossed 150 million views on YouTube. To mark the very special milestone, fans of Master and Vijay have gone crazy and started the trend #VaathiComing on Twitter. Vaathi Coming has lyrics by Gana Balachandar, and the song is a fusion of North Madras gaana and western death metal. Anirudh Ravichander, the music composer of the film, has sung the song along with Balachandar. Also Read - Vakeel Saab Beats Master in 3 Days at Box Office, Achieves Incredible Feat in COVID Times

Celebrating the feat of more than 150 million views on YouTube in three months of Master’s release, Sony Music South posted the song on their official Instagram handle. The post read: “ROCKING THE 1️⃣5️⃣0️⃣ MILLION CLUB! Smiling face. Our #VaathiSwag filled #VaathiComingHits150MViews!” Also Read - Sooryavanshi Box Office: Why January Release Like Master Was Better, And How OTT is Not an Option Anymore

Master fans also started sharing the pictures and posts. One of the read: “The Energetic anthem of celebration #VaathiComing crossed 150M views in @YouTube . Craze lasts!Fire #Master @actorvijay.” Also Read - Why Did Thalapathy Vijay Ride a Cycle to Polling Booth? No Political Reason For Sure!

Another user wrote: “#VaathiComing Video song Hits another Milestone of Massive 150 Million Views.. There is no stop for the sensation Song”.

Check out some more reactions on Vaathi Coming crossing 150 million views.



Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master includes Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das, Gouri Kishan, and several others

Watch the full song here: