With the kind of fantastic performance it has given at the Box Office, Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master can very well qualify for a study on films released during the pandemic, and how it went on to go beyond Rs 200 crore at the ticket window despite 50 per cent theatre occupancy. While everything worked in the favour of the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directorial, several doubted the 'fees' that Vijay must have charged for his performance in the titular role. Thrashing all the rumours and supporting the Tamil superstar, the producer of the film finally broke his silence on the same.

Vijay is one of the reigning superstars of the South Indian film industry and having him in a film guarantees a mass audience in theatres. Master's performance despite all the restrictions and its capability in putting the audience's faith back into the big screen cannot be undermined. And that's what producer Xavier Britto spoke about in his latest interview with Film Companion. "Mr Vijay agreed to a certain salary, and it was paid. That's it. I never went back to him for any negotiation. My relationship with him has been very professional from the start. We were very clear about what we were going to do. Today Mr Vijay one of the most saleable heroes. You pay a different price for silver, gold, and diamond. The value differs. So naturally, for a diamond, you have to pay a very high price. And, the more you retain it, the more value it holds," he said.

He went on to talk about the experience that Vijay has in the industry. Britto said that the kind of remuneration the superstar demands is what he totally deserves. "So, what Mr Vijay asks for is completely justifiable. It is because he has been in this industry for such a long period, given a lot of hits, and has created such a big fanbase. All that matters a lot. It doesn't come from one or two years; it is a matter of so many years, probably from 1992 till today. He has worked hard to get here. He's eligible for what he asks," he explained.

Master continues to perform on big screens, especially in Tamil Nadu. The film has also performed well on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.