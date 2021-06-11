IMDb Ratings: Thalapathy Vijay – Vijay Sethupathy starrer Master’s stupendous performance at the Box Office has made us in love with the film. The Tamil film that had released in cinemas for Pongal in January, was unstoppable in both domestic and international markets. It had emerged as the biggest pandemic release of the year so far. The film also stars Malavika Mohanan as its female lead. Master is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Here is good news for all Master and Vijay fans! The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial has smashed the IMDb rating records and grabbed the #1 position on the list of IMDb’s top-rated shows. What is more fascinating is that it has left behind the stellar ratings of other popular shows like Priyanka Chopra’s The White Tiger, TVF Aspirants, Drishyam 2. Also Read - Thalapathy 66: Actor Vijay Joins Hand With Director Vamsi Paidipally And Dil Raju For His Next Project

List of IMDb’s Most Popular Indian Movies and Shows of 2021:

Master (Prime Video): An alcoholic professor is sent to a juvenile school, where he clashes with a gangster who uses the school children for criminal activities Aspirants (streaming on TVF)- – It is the story of the journey of three UPSC (public service competitive exams in India) aspirants and their friendship against all odds The White Tiger (streaming on Netflix) – An ambitious Indian driver uses his wit and cunning to escape from poverty and rise to the top. An epic journey based on the New York Times bestseller Drishyam 2 (streaming on Prime Video) – A gripping tale of an investigation and a family which is threatened by it. Will Georgekutty be able to protect his family this time? November Story (streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar) – A celebrated crime novelist suffering from Alzheimer’s is found at a murder scene with no memory of what happened. Now, it is up to his daughter to save him Karnan (streaming on Prime Video) – Karnan, a fearless village youth, must fight for the rights of the conservative people of his village, due to the torture given by a police officer Vakeel Saab (streaming on Prime Video) – Three girls find themselves accused of attempt to murder after escaping molestation. Their only hope is an alcoholic lawyer who agrees to take up the case. Maharani (streaming on Sony Liv) – A political drama set in Bihar of 1990’s Krack (streaming on Aha) – Krack is an action film which follows Veera Shankar, a hot headed police sergeant, who forms a vicious rivalry with notorious crime figure, Katari Krishna The Great Indian Kitchen (streaming on Prime Video) – After marriage, a woman struggles to be the submissive wife that her husband and his family expect her to be. The story follows her journey, as she changes herself and, even more so, changes the household

These 10 movies and web series released theatrically and/or online in India between January 1 and June 3, 2021 generated the most IMDb page views in India within a 4-week post-release window, based on IMDbPro data. All of the titles have an IMDb user rating of 7 or higher and are available to stream online, based on data from June 7, 2021.