Master Twitter Review: A big Tamil film Master featuring Thalapathy Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj has hit the cinema theatres on Wednesday, January 13, 2021. Master and Vijay fans booked the first-day first show in Tamil Nadu and they can’t keep calm now as Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are filled with praises for the actors’ performances. Master is a Pongal release and netizens are leaving no stone unturned to watch it today. Also Read - Master: Crowd Goes Berserk as They Gather in Large Numbers to Watch Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi’s Film

Master has released early morning in Southern states and the early reviews for Master are here. Fans have already declared it a ‘mega blockbuster’ already. Users have been using terms like ‘monster blockbuster’. They talked about the climax fight and said it gave them goosebumps. Also Read - Master Advance Booking: Biggest Opening For Vijay, Audience Demands Extra Shows

One of the users wrote: “#Master excellent till now… Perfect cuts & @anirudhofficial bgm in full form Fire @Dir_Lokesh presenting the best #VIJAY in recent past… VJ character is calm, cool & boozy… #KuttiStory song placement Clapping hands signClapping hands sign DOP top notch… Excellent… Excellent… #MasterFDFS #MasterReview..” Also Read - After Vijay's Master Leaks Online, Producer Xavier Britto Gets Into Legal Trouble

Another one wrote: “#Master- absolute treat from Thalapathy- @Dir_Lokesh Thalapathy is cool, mass & boozy, his energy & flexibilityFire VJS brutal villainClapping hands sign VJ-VJS Face-offOk hand Very good making from Lokesh. Ani’s BGM stands tall.. As director promised it’s 50% Vijay + 50% Lokesh movie.. SUPERB…Glowing starGlowing starGlowing starGlowing star”

“#MasterReview One word : VOLUMINOUS #Master : Glowing starGlowing starGlowing starGlowing star½ (4.5/5) A fierce gangster drama with an engrossing storyline & soupy morality. Lots of action in 1st hlf, loved the Penultimate Climax Both #Vijay & #VijaySethupathi are Non-cliched An elemental Blockbuster movieOk hand”, wrote the third one.

However, Master fans in the north will have to wait for one more day to see the movie in the cinema halls.