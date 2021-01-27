Tamil’s blockbuster hit film Master, featuring Thalapathy Vijay aka Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, is making huge numbers at the Box Office by crossing over 220 crores worldwide on day 13 of the release. In Tamil Nadu alone, the film has breached the Rs 100 crore mark. There is good news for all the fans out there! The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial will soon premiere on Amazon Prime Video, making it available for everyone to watch the film who cannot visit theatres. Also Read - Master's Chennai Box Office Collection is Higher Than Many Bollywood Films' Lifetime Business

Master got released on January 13 during Pongal in theatres, and now it will have digital release on January 29, 2021 at 12 am. The multi-lingual film is produced by Xavier Britto. Master follows John Durairaj, an alcoholic professor (Vijay) is sent to a juvenile school, where he clashes with a gangster named Bhavani (Sethupathi), who uses the children of the school for criminal activities. Vijay said he is glad that the fans can enjoy the film on Amazon Prime Video in India and across the world. "I am certain that the interesting duel between John and Bhavani will take the audiences on a roller-coaster ride of action, and drama," the actor said in a statement.

Sethupathi said it is extremely fulfilling to have the film's global digital release on Amazon. Master film has brought two very strong actors face to face in the film, which serves as great entertainment hook for people to come and watch the film in theatres. "However, with the film"s global digital release on Amazon Prime Video, we are hoping to reach a wider audience that's been at home, and reach regions that otherwise wouldn't have been possible," he added.

Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video, India, said Master is one of the most anticipated Tamil movies of the year and the company is glad to have the opportunity to bring the movie to Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories this month. “With this digital premiere, we are happy to provide customers with the choice of enjoying the latest Tamil blockbuster movie from the safety and comfort of their homes, not just in India but across the globe,” Subramaniam added.

The film also stars Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, and Arjun Das.