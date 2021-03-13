Vijay The Master in Hindi: From orchestrating the duet between Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi to high-octane action scenes, fasten your seat-belts for this roller-coaster journey as mega-blockbuster Master will be premiered exclusively in Hindi on ZEE5. The OTT platform has always been at the forefront of not just providing unparalleled entertainment to viewers but also democratizing good content, thus enabling the growth of the entertainment industry across languages. Keeping in line with this, on 15th March, ZEE5 is set to premiere Vijay The Master in Hindi for its subscribers. The film has so far done a box office collection of 200 crore+ (and still counting). Also Read - Master Beyond Box Office: How Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Changed The Life of These Kids!

Check out the Hindi trailer for the first time:

Also Read - 5 Things to Watch Out For in ZEE5-ALT Balaji's Empowering Show 'The Married Woman'

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master has initially released in the southern states of the country post the lockdown and managed to enter Rs 100 crore club in the first week of its release. From preventing a train door from slamming shut to hip-flask sliding across a metro-platform, the clash of Vijay & Vijay Sethupathi is set to take audiences on a ride of a lifetime. ‘Vijay The Master’ is an action-entertainer film about an Indian professor JD (Vijay), who is sent to teach at a juvenile reform school for three months. He clashes with an unscrupulous man, Bhavani (Vijay Sethupathi), who controls the school’s young inmates to cover up his own criminal activities. Also Read - Master Director Shares Adorable Blooper of Thalapathy Vijay - Vijay Sethupathi From Climax Scene That You Can’t Miss

Talking about the release of Vijay The Master in Hindi on ZEE5, Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India shares, ”We are super thrilled to present ‘Vijay The Master’ exclusively in Hindi for the very first time on 15th March. The film continues to do exceedingly well in its original language Tamil with a stupendous run at the box office. We are looking forward to introduce the film to the Hindi speaking audience. Associating with a megastar like Vijay, his camaraderie with Vijay Sethupathi as well as seeing the talented Malavika Mohanan in the film is enough to entice the audience.”

Apart from Thalapathy Vijay, Vijay The Master also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Arjun Das, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Gouri Kishan and others in lead roles. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Xavier Britto. The film is edited by Philomin Raj with cinematographer Sathyan Sooryan and its music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.