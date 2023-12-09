Home

MasterChef 8 Winner Mohammed Aashiq Takes Home The Trophy, Coat And Rs 25 Lakh Prize Money

24-year-old Mohammed Aashiq won the eighth season of MasterChef India, took home Rs 25 lakh as prize money.

MasterChef India Season 8 has finally got its winner in Manglore’s Mohammed Aashiq. The 24-year-old gave tough competition to home cooks Rukhsaar Sayeed, Nambie Jessica and Suraj Thapa in the grand finale. Rukhsaar emerged as the first runner-up while Nambie became the second runner-up. Aashiq clinched the grand title along with the trophy, MasterChef coat and prize money of Rs 25,00,000. The runners-up got Rs 5,00,000 each.

Aashiq hails from Karnataka’s Mangalore. Initially aspiring to become a hotel manager, budget constraints led him to change course. But, despite numerous challenges, he turned his love for food into business and opened his juice shop, showcasing artistic abilities through original dishes that delighted customers.

Mohammed Aashiq Lifts MasterChef India Season 8 trophy

After winning the popular cooking competition, Mohammed Aashiq issued a statement talking about his remarkable journey in Master Chef, “From facing elimination to holding the trophy, every moment was a profound lesson. This experience has completely reshaped my life, and winning this esteemed title feels surreal. Coming back with stronger determination after narrowly missing out last season was tough, but I devoted myself entirely to the culinary craft. This victory isn’t just mine; it’s for every dreamer who defies the odds to chase their aspirations.”

Aashiq added, “I owe immense gratitude to the judges – Chef Vikas, Ranveer, and Pooja, fellow contestants, the audience, and all the renowned chefs who pushed me to perform better with each passing day in the kitchen. I’ve grown significantly and noticed a remarkable shift in my cooking skills, all thanks to an incredible boot camp experience.”

Mohammed Aashiq’s deep love for cooking drove him to ultimately claim the MasterChef India trophy. MasterChef India season 8 is available for streaming on Sony LIV.

