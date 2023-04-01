Home

MasterChef India 7 Winner Nayanjyoti Saikia From Assam Takes Home Rs 25 Lakh Prize Money

Nayanjyoti Saikia, the winner of MasterChef India season 7, took home winner's trophy and cash prize of Rs 25 lakh.

MasterChef India season 7 has got its winner in Assam’s Nayanjyoti Saikia. After competing against each other in several tough challenges, the contestants who managed to reach the top 3 were Nayanjyoti Saikia, Santa Sarmah, and Suvarna Bagul. The first runner-up is Santa Sarmah and Suvarna Bagul has been declared the second runner-up of MasterChef India season 7. Nayanjyoti Saikia, who had an inspiring journey at the MasterChef India season 7 took home a trophy and prize money of R 25,00,000. The runner-ups got Rs 5,00,000 each.

The 27-year-old Nayanjyoti Saikia is from Tinsukia, who initially ignored the congratulatory messages. “I actually can’t feel anything about my win because I haven’t interacted with anyone ever since I won the show. Main abhi tak chhup ke baitha hoon,” said the winner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NAYANJYOTI SAIKIA (@the_travellercook)



Nayanjyoti Saikia told India Today after his win, “I had a simple dream and that was to go to MasterChef India and cook, but now I feel like all my goals in life are complete. I did not only go to MasterChef, but I also got the apron and winning this intense food competition feels surreal! I had my self-doubts, but the three judges motivated us so much, especially Chef Vikas Khanna who has helped me so much since the day of the auditions. The biggest thing is that my father is the happiest of them all; he was against the idea of seeing me cook but today, this achievement makes it all worth it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikas Khanna (@vikaskhannagroup)



MasterChef India 7 was judged by Vikas Khanna, Garima Arora, and Ranveer Brar. The seventh season of the show witnessed 16 contestants from different parts of the country who showcased their culinary skills. Top five contestants included Kamaldeep Kaur, Aruna Vijay and Gurkirat Singh.

India.com congratulates Nayanjyoti Saikia for the big win!

