MasterChef India 7’s Winner is Nayanjyoti Saikia, Lifts Trophy in Leaked Photo

MasterChef India 7: Nayanjyoti Saikia is the winner as his picture lifting the trophy has gone viral from the grand finale.

As the cooking-based reality show, MasterChef India is heading towards its finale on March 31, a photo has been leaked from the sets which suggest that Assam’s Nayanjyoti Saikia is the winner of this season. From the grand finale, Nayanjyoti’s photo wearing the MasterChef coat and carrying the trophy along with the crew members has gone viral. The caption reads, “NAYANJYOTI lifts the #masterchefindia 7 Trophy… Finally, the Ending was good. Congratulations to you nahhh Boy.”

However, the makers have not made any official announcement about it. After the post, many social media users congratulated the 26-year-old self-taught cook. One of the fans wrote on Twitter, “Really happy for him as he is the only deserving contestant with ‘good heart’ and ‘great cooking! A person who learned everything watching youtube & winning a title is amazing”. Nayandeep was founded by celebrity chef Vikas Khanna and he only persuaded him to continue his passion for cooking despite his father’s unwillingness to do the profession.

Here’s a leaked picture from MasterChef India 7’s grand finale

VIRAL | Weeks before the finale of the cooking reality show MasterChef India 7, a photo leaked on Twitter suggesting that Nayanjyoti Saikia has emerged as the winner. #masterchefindia #winner pic.twitter.com/l7c4BDzTro — G Plus (@guwahatiplus) March 14, 2023



Another comment reads: “Very happy…He truly deserves for being a consistent player throughout the season👏👏 Congratulations Chef #Nayanjyoti 💐”. While the other one wrote: “Omgggg yessss!! Well deserved!” Another social media user mentioned: “Omg so Nayanjyoti is the winner of #MasterChefIndia season 7😭 Finally Sonytv redeemed itself I was rooting for his win since day 1 🥳 a deserving winner indeed. Most sincere n hardworking contestant who won only coz of his hardwork n cooking skills 🙌 #NayanJyoti”.

MasterChef India 7, judged by Ranveer Brar, Garima Arora, and Vikas Khanna, airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

