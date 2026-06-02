MasterChef India fame Pankaj Bhadouria opens up on breast cancer diagnosis, urges women to get screened: ‘Hum sabko lagta hai…’

The popular chef has spoken about her recent health experience, using her platform to stress the need for regular medical screening. She hopes her journey will help others take preventive steps without delay.

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Pankaj Bhadouria’s emotional revelation on breast cancer diagnosis (PC: Instagram)

MasterChef India winner Pankaj Bhadouria has spoken openly about her recent breast cancer diagnosis, sharing a heartfelt video message after undergoing successful surgery. The celebrated chef is now recovering well and has used her platform to thank supporters while also spreading an important message on early detection and regular health check-ups. In her video, she expressed gratitude for the overwhelming love she received and encouraged women to stay alert about their health.

Early detection helped in timely treatment

In her message, Pankaj Bhadouria revealed that her cancer was detected at an early stage, which played a crucial role in her recovery. She shared her relief and gratitude, saying, “I was fortunate ki ek bhot early stage pe mera cancer detect ho gaya.” She explained that timely diagnosis made a significant difference and encouraged viewers not to delay routine screenings or ignore warning signs. Her doctors, she noted, have advised that breast cancer risks remain significant among women, especially with increasing cases reported in India.

Urging women to prioritise regular screening

Pankaj used her experience to stress the importance of preventive care, particularly for women above the age of 40. She encouraged regular self-examinations and medical check-ups, reminding people that awareness can save lives. She said, “Hum sabko lagta hai ki shayad ye hamare sath nahi hoga…Somewhere we believe ki this will not happen to us.”

Through her message, she highlighted a common mindset where people assume serious illnesses will not affect them, often delaying diagnosis. She urged viewers to break this mindset and take proactive steps toward health monitoring.

Gratitude for overwhelming support

In her video, Pankaj also thanked her fans for their continuous support during her treatment and recovery. She said, “I personally want to thank all of you. Aaplogon ne mujhe itna pyar diya hai, itna support diya hai.” Towards the end of her message, she joined her hands in gratitude and added, “I’m truely grateful aand truely indebted to all of you.” Her emotional note received widespread appreciation online, with fans and fellow chefs sending wishes for her speedy recovery.\

Also read: Why You Should Never Wash Mushroom And Instead Clean it With This Technique, Chef Speaks

See MasterChef India winner Pankaj Bhadouria’s viral video here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria (@masterchefpankajbhadouria)

About Pankaj Bhadouria

Pankaj Bhadouria rose to fame after winning the first season of MasterChef India in 2010. Before entering the culinary world, she worked as a school teacher for over 16 years. After her win, she became the first MasterChef winner globally to publish an official cookbook. Today, she runs a culinary academy in Lucknow and hosts popular food shows, continuing to inspire aspiring chefs across the country.