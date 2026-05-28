MasterChef India winner Pankaj Bhadouria diagnosed with breast cancer, shares pic from hospital

Pankaj Bhadouria rose to fame after winning the first season of ‘MasterChef India’ in 2010, becoming the country’s first-ever MasterChef winner. India.com wishes her a speedy recovery.

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Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria (PC- Instagram)

Pankaj Bhadouria, celebrity chef and winner of MasterChef India, has revealed that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. On May 28, Pankaj shared a picture from the hospital on social media, where she was seen lying on a hospital bed in a patient gown with medical wires attached to her. Sharing the emotional update, she wrote, “I have been diagnosed with breast cancer. Need your prayers and support.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria (@masterchefpankajbhadouria)



In another story shared on her social media account, Pankaj posted a video from the hospital as she underwent multiple medical tests. In the clip, she was seen sitting in a hospital robe with a medical cannula attached to her hand. The text on the video read, “Going for tests and more tests…..not a happy place to be.” She also shared a video of herself talking about the diagnosis and her current condition.

“I just wanted to share with you all that I have been diagnosed with breast cancer. Since all of you are like an extended family to me, I wanted to share this with you personally. Right now, I truly need your prayers and support. As they say, prayers work miracles. So please keep me in your prayers,” said Pankaj.

For the uninitiated, Pankaj Bhadouria rose to fame after winning the first season of ‘MasterChef India’ in 2010, becoming the country’s first-ever MasterChef winner. Before entering the culinary world, Pankaj worked as an English teacher and reportedly left her 16-year-long teaching career to participate in the cooking reality show.

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Following her big win, she went on to become one of India’s most popular celebrity chefs and television hosts. She hosted several cooking-based shows including ‘Chef Pankaj Ka Zayka’, ‘Kifayati Kitchen’, ‘3 Course with Pankaj’, and ‘Rasoi Se – Pankaj Bhadouria Ke Saath’.

Apart from television, Pankaj has built a strong digital presence through her YouTube channel and social media platforms where she regularly shares cooking recipes, kitchen tips, and food-related content with millions of followers.