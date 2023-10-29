Home

Friends star Mathew Perry aka Chandler Bing died the same way as Bollywood actress Sridevi at the age of 54.

Mathew Perry Died The Same Way as Bollywood Actress Sridevi: Mathew Perry’s unfortunate demise came as a devastating news for his fans across the globe. The late actor was known for playing Chandler Bing in the popular American sitcom Friends. Mathew, 54, was found dead at his home in Los Angeles on Saturday, as reported by US media. According to the law enforcement sources, those present at his place, found him unconscious in a hot tub at his house and were unable to revive him, as reported by Los Angeles Times. A Los Angeles Police Department spokesman said, “We responded at 4:10 pm… It is a death investigation for a male in his 50s,” as quoted by AFP.

TEHSEEN POONAWALA TWEETS ABOUT MATHEW PERRY’S DEATH:

Both the actors: #friends star #MathewPerry and #Sridevi passed away in the bath tub! Both of these incidents happend on a Saturday their local time.

Both actors #mathewperry and Sridevi died at the age of 54!! — Tehseen Poonawalla Official 🇮🇳 (@tehseenp) October 29, 2023

MATHEW PERRY OPENED UP ON DEALING WITH ADDICTION IN HIS MEMOIR

A fire department spokesman confirmed that they responded to a “water emergency,” which could refer to a “pool, spa, bathtub or fountain,” but could not confirm reports that Perry had drowned, as reported by NDTV. In the documentary Friends: The Reunion (2021), Perry had admitted that he battled for years with addiction to painkillers and alcohol. He got emotional as Jennifer Anniston and others consoled him as he spoke how he attended rehabilitation clinics on multiple occasions. The Friends actor also experienced health problems including a burst colon in 2018 due to his drug usage. Perry later underwent multiple surgeries and the use of a colostomy bag for months after. In his memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing (2022), he opened up on going through detox dozens of times, and spending millions of dollars on his medication. In the prologue he wrote, “I should be dead.”

TEHSEEN POONAWALA DRAWS PARALLELS BETWEEN SRIDEVI AND MATHEW PERRY’S SHOCKING DEMISE

Recently, Congress leader Tehseen Poonawala pointed out the striking similarities between Perry and Sridevi’s death. He tweeted, “Both the actors: #friends star #MathewPerry and #Sridevi passed away in the bath tub! Both of these incidents happend on a Saturday their local time. Both actors #mathewperry and Sridevi died at the age of 54!!” For the unversed, Sridevi died in her hotel room in Dubai due to accidental drowning, on February 24, 2018. In a recent interview with NDTV, her husband Boney Kapoor told, “It was not a natural death, it was an accidental death. I thought I would never speak about it because I spoke about it for almost 24-48 hours together, when I was being investigated, and interrogated and that is how I got a clean chit from the Dubai police. In Fact, the officer said that we had to do this, we had to go through this because there was a lot of pressure from the Indian media. They discovered there was no foul play. I went through all the interrogation, including the lie detector. The report which came clearly stated that it was an accidental death by drowning.”

May the belated souls rest in peace!

Dial up, speak, and share if you are struggling with any mental issues. Remember, you are not alone!

MITRAM FOUNDATION ( Bengaluru ) – 080-25722573

COOJ Mental Health Foundation (GOA): 0832-2252525

SANJIVINI ( DELHI ) – Centre 1 (Jangpura): 011-24311918, 011-24318883, 011-43001456, Centre 2 (Qutub Institutional Area): 011- 40769002, 011-41092787

VANDRAVELA FOUNDATION (Gujarat) – 18602662345

Disclaimer: These numbers have been aggregated from publicly available sources and their veracity is not attributed to .

