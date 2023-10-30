Home

Mathew Perry Death: Late Actor's Friends Co-Stars Jennifer Anniston, Courteny Cox And Others Shattered After His Demise

Mathew Perry Death: The actor who played Chandler Bing in the popular sitcom has left his co-stars devastated after his uncertain demise.

Mathew Perry Death: Mathew Perry’s uncertain demise has come as a devastating news for his fans as social media is flooded with posts where netizens have been mourning the Friends actor’s death. Mathew portrayed the role of Chandler Bing in the longest running television dramedy series. The actor had also opened up about his battle with addiction in his memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing. He also spoke about the same in the comedy documentary Friends: The Reunion where he got emotional as Jennifer Anniston and others consoled. Mathew, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow, who are yet to break silence are shattered since the news about his death circulated, as reported by the portal Page Six.

ANUPAM KHER PENNED EMOTIONAL POST ON MATHEW PERRY’S DEATH:

FRIENDS CAST INCLUDING JENNIFER ANNISTON AND OTHERS MOURN MATHEW PERRY’S DEATH

The report stated that, “The cast is reeling from the loss of their brother because that’s what Matty was — their brother. It’s just devastating. The entire cast are close, they will be devastated, because they were together through the best of times and worst of times. And when Matty was sick, they protected him, they looked after him fiercely.” Friends’ creators–Marta Kauffman and David Crane, and the executive producer of the show, Kevin Bright issued a statement and said, “We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew’s passing. It still seems impossible. All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives. He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart. We send all of our love to his family and friends.”

The late actor’s family also issued an emotional statement which read as, “We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love.”

Mathew also played lead roles in films like Fools Rush In (1997), Almost Heroes (1998), Three to Tango (1999), The Whole Nine Yards (2000), Serving Sara (2002), The Whole Ten Yards (2005), and 17 Again (2009). His Friends episode where Julia Roberts made a cameo, and he was paired opposite her got a lot of praise from fans. The duo’s romantic chemistry and comic timings was much appreciated and lauded.

Dial up, speak, and share if you are struggling with any mental issues. Remember, you are not alone!

MITRAM FOUNDATION ( Bengaluru ) – 080-25722573

COOJ Mental Health Foundation (GOA): 0832-2252525

SANJIVINI ( DELHI ) – Centre 1 (Jangpura): 011-24311918, 011-24318883, 011-43001456, Centre 2 (Qutub Institutional Area): 011- 40769002, 011-41092787

VANDRAVELA FOUNDATION (Gujarat) – 18602662345



