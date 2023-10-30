Home

Entertainment

Mathew Perry’s Friends Co-Star Lisa Kudrow Heartbroken Over His Demise, Wants to Adopt His Pet Dog

Mathew Perry’s Friends Co-Star Lisa Kudrow Heartbroken Over His Demise, Wants to Adopt His Pet Dog

Mathew Perry's Friends co-star Lisa Kudrow who played the role of Phoebe Buffay is saddened after his uncertain demise.

Mathew Perry's Friends Co-Star Lisa Kudrow Heartbroken Over His Demise, Wants to Adopt His Pet Dog

Mathew Perry’s Friends Co-Star Lisa Kudrow Heartbroken Over His Demise: Mathew Perry’s demise has left a deep void in the lives of his fans. His Friends co-stars have been equally devastated by the unfortunate news and haven’t yet given any official statement or reaction after his death. However, multiple media portals have claimed that the Friends cast is privately mourning the loss. The American sitcom was the longest running show and was lauded by fans for its humour, romance and emphasis on human relations and bonding. Mathew’s portrayal of Chandler Bing earned him many accolades. Now, it has been learnt that Lisa Kudrow who portrayed Phoebe Buffay is considering adopting the late actor’s pet dog Alfred.

Trending Now

VIVEK AGNIHOTRI SHARES EMOTIONAL POST ON MATHEW PERRY’S DEATH:

Happiness is sad today. 54 is no age for FRIENDS to go.

RIP #MatthewPerry pic.twitter.com/yrdT03C1J9 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) October 29, 2023

You may like to read

LISA KUDROW WANTS TO ADOPT MATHEW PERRY’S PET DOG ALFRED

According to a source, “Kudrow has been left “baffled,” by his death and is considering taking in his beloved dog Alfred. “Lisa and [the] cast will all be attending his services,” as reported by Daily Mail. The report also stated that, “This does not seem real or fair to her or any of the gang, because Matthew was finally at peace with himself and was having the best year of his life since his book launch almost exactly one year ago. He was enjoying life.” Multiple news portals stated that, “The cast is reeling from the loss of their brother because that’s what Matty was — their brother. It’s just devastating. The entire cast are close, they will be devastated, because they were together through the best of times and worst of times. And when Matty was sick, they protected him, they looked after him fiercely,” as reported by the portal Page Six. Friends’ creators–Marta Kauffman and David Crane, and the executive producer of the show, Kevin Bright issued a statement and said, “We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew’s passing. It still seems impossible. All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives. He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart. We send all of our love to his family and friends.”

The late actor’s family also issued an emotional statement which read as, “We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love”.

Dial up, speak, and share if you are struggling with any mental issues. Remember, you are not alone!

MITRAM FOUNDATION ( Bengaluru ) – 080-25722573

COOJ Mental Health Foundation (GOA): 0832-2252525

SANJIVINI ( DELHI ) – Centre 1 (Jangpura): 011-24311918, 011-24318883, 011-43001456, Centre 2 (Qutub Institutional Area): 011- 40769002, 011-41092787

VANDRAVELA FOUNDATION (Gujarat) – 18602662345

Disclaimer: These numbers have been aggregated from publicly available sources and their veracity is not attributed to .

Good news! is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news on entertainment and lifestyle. Click here!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.