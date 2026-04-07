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Matka King Trailer: Vijay Varma as Brij Bhatti becomes the master gambler in 1960s Bombay – Watch

Matka King Trailer: Vijay Varma as Brij Bhatti becomes the master gambler in 1960s Bombay – Watch

Matka King Trailer: Vijay Varma starring drama highlights strory about ambition, power, and the consequences of chasing dreams. Watch here!

Prime Video released the first trailer of Matka King on Tuesday, April 7, starring Vijay Varma and Kritika Kamra. The series will premiere globally on April 17 in India and over 240 countries and territories. Created and written by Abhay Koranne, and also written and directed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, the show is set in 1960s Bombay, during a time of big changes. It follows Brij Bhatti (Vijay Varma), a cotton trader whose ambition drives him to build a gambling empire, turning ‘Matka’ from a luxury pastime into a nationwide craze. The trailer shows Brij Bhatti’s rise and the risks he takes in post-Independence India. The story highlights ambition, power, and the consequences of chasing dreams. The main question it raises is whether the Matka King’s dream will succeed or fall apart under pressure.

Vijay Varma described the project as creatively fulfilling, saying, “Working in Matka King has been an exhilarating journey. Bringing this world and this character to life was both challenging and deeply fulfilling, especially in the backdrop of a different era altogether that I had never explored before.”He added, “At its heart, Matka King is a story of ambition, power, and the price one pays for success, which I feel is universal, and will therefore be an engaging watch for audiences in India and around the world.”

The ensemble cast also includes Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, Siddharth Jadhav, Bhupendra Jadawat, and Gulshan Grover, supported by a wide roster of actors in pivotal roles.

About the Show Matka King

The show Matka King is set in the 1960s and is based on Ratan Khatri, who is known as one of the pioneers of betting in India and was referred to as the Matka King. In the series, Vijay will portray the role of Ratan Khatri. Kamra, who will be filming the series in Mumbai throughout July, August, and September, has already begun preparations. Director Nagraj Manjule and writer Abhay Koranne have provided her with reading material to aid in her preparation.

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Produced by Roy Kapur Films, Aatpat, and SMR Entertainment, Matka King will stream exclusively on Prime Video starting April 17.

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