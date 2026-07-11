Matt Damon recalls missing The Four Feathers, says he would love to work with Shekhar Kapur: ‘I was really…’

Speaking about a project that never happened, Matt Damon opened up about why he missed The Four Feathers and explained that working with Shekhar Kapur remains on his professional wish list years later.

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Matt Damon expresses desire to work with Shekhar Kapur (PC: Twitter)

Hollywood actor Matt Damon has shared his admiration for acclaimed Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, saying that working with him remains one of his long-standing career goals. Speaking during his visit to Mumbai, Damon looked back at an opportunity he missed more than two decades ago and admitted that he still thinks about it. The actor revealed that scheduling commitments prevented him from being part of one of Kapur’s films. Even after all these years, he believes a collaboration with the filmmaker would be something special and hopes the opportunity comes his way in the future.

Matt Damon praises Shekhar Kapur

Actor Matt Damon expressed his admiration for Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and revealed that he would love to collaborate with him in the future. Ahead of The Odyssey‘s red-carpet premiere in Mumbai, the Hollywood star attended a press conference in the city on July 11. When asked if there was an Indian filmmaker he would like to work with, Damon didn’t hesitate before naming Kapur.

While talking about the same, the 55-year-old actor said, “I remember when we were starting out, everyone wanted to collaborate with Shekhar Kapur. I was really disappointed that I couldn’t do The Four Feathers. I think I was already committed to a Bourne film at the time. He’s always remained on my list of filmmakers I’d love to work with, and I’d really like another opportunity. It’s like a little 20-year-old debt I’ve been carrying around in my pocket.”

Why Matt Damon missed The Four Feathers?

Damon explained that he was unable to join The Four Feathers because he had already committed to working on a Bourne film. His packed schedule made it impossible to take up Kapur’s project. Although the opportunity slipped away, the actor admitted that the experience has stayed with him and that he still hopes their paths cross professionally.

The Odyssey team visits Mumbai

Matt Damon is currently in India along with co-star Tom Holland and legendary director Sir Christopher Nolan as part of the promotional tour for The Odyssey. The team launched the film in Mumbai on July 10 with a special media screening, while the red-carpet premiere was held on July 11 in the presence of members of the Indian film industry.

During the film’s launch event, Christopher Nolan thanked Indian audiences for their warm welcome. He said every visit to India had been memorable and added that he had always wanted to introduce one of his films to Indian viewers. Nolan praised Indian movie lovers, calling them among the most passionate and knowledgeable audiences in the world.

The Odyssey is scheduled to hit theatres on July 17. The film has reportedly received an ‘A’ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification without any cuts. It has a runtime of 2 hours 52 minutes and 33 seconds. The cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong’o, Jon Bernthal and Travis Scott.

About The Four Feathers

Released in 2002 and directed by Shekhar Kapur, The Four Feathers is an anti-colonial war drama based on A.E.W. Mason’s classic novel. The story follows British Army officer Harry Faversham, played by late Heath Ledger, who resigns before being deployed to Sudan. His decision leads his fiancée Ethne, played by Kate Hudson, and his friends to label him a coward by sending him white feathers. While the film was praised for its grand visuals and ambitious storytelling, it received mixed reviews from critics despite its strong anti-imperialist message.