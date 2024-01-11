Home

Entertainment

Matthew Perry Allegedly Physically Assaulted Many Women, Threw Coffee Table at Ex-Fiancee Molly Hurwitz

Matthew Perry Allegedly Physically Assaulted Many Women, Threw Coffee Table at Ex-Fiancee Molly Hurwitz

According to various reports, FRIENDS actor Matthew Perry has been accused for assaulting various women including fiance Molly Hurwitz.

Matthew Perry

The entire world went into huge shock when one of the most loved FRIENDS characters Chandler Bing aka Matthew Perry, died on October 28, 2023. Now, more than two months after his death, various reports claim that the actor physically assaulted many women in the years before his death. The claim was made by some of the sources close to the late Friends actor. The source also said that one of the women who was assaulted by the actor was his ex-fiancée Molly Hurwitz, at whom he “threw a coffee table” in 2021 when she confronted him over cheating.

Trending Now

Perry has been accused of pushing his live-in partner, Morgan Moses, against a wall and “placing her onto a bed” during a reported “meltdown” in March 2022. Perry passed away at the age of 54 due to a ketamine overdose, and he was discovered deceased in a hot tub at his Pacific Palisades residence. In his memoir, “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing,” Perry described Morgan Moses as his “closest companion” and used the pseudonym “Erin” to refer to her. However, her real identity was eventually disclosed.

You may like to read

However, the actor has been accused of attacking Moses, following which she took the step to quit her job as his sober companion. Also, Moses went on to cut any contact with the actor subsequently, according to the Daily Mail.

A source said, “Morgan was no longer working with Matthew. He had a horrible breakdown, and in the heat of the moment, he could not control his emotions. He had a fear that he was going to be abandoned.”

“He shoved Morgan into a wall and threw her onto a bed. She left. The man those close to him knew and the man that the world saw were two very different people,” the source added.

About Matthew Perry and Molly Hurwitz

Back in 2018, Perry and Hurwitz started dating and later got engaged. However, in 2021, the duo decided to part ways with Perry calling off his engagement to Hurwitz. Perry in a statement said, “Sometimes things just don’t work out and this is one of them.” Initially, various reports claim that just after the pair parted ways, Perry began flirting with Kate Haralson, 19 on a dating app called Raya.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.