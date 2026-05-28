Matthew Perry death case: 5 key points from court hearing after Kenneth Iwamasa’s sentence in ketamine overdose case

New court updates in the Matthew Perry case outline major developments from the sentencing hearing, focusing on legal accountability and the ongoing impact of the ketamine overdose investigation.

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Highlights from Mastthew Perry's death case (PC: Twitter)

The long-running legal case connected to the tragic death of Friends star Matthew Perry has finally reached a major turning point after the latest courtroom decision in Los Angeles. Over the past several months, investigators uncovered disturbing details about the people involved in supplying ketamine to the actor during his final days. The recent hearing focused heavily on Kenneth Iwamasa, who worked closely with Perry for years as his live-in assistant. Court proceedings revealed shocking claims about repeated drug injections, hidden evidence and the events leading up to Perry’s death in October 2023. The sentencing has now brought one of Hollywood’s most talked-about overdose investigations closer to its conclusion. The latest hearing revealed major developments linked to Kenneth Iwamasa’s role in the ketamine overdose case. From prison sentencing to disturbing testimony, prosecutors shared several details that painted a troubling picture of what happened during the actor’s final weeks.

5 key points from the Matthew Perry court hearing

Kenneth Iwamasa gets prison sentence in overdose case

Kenneth Iwamasa was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute ketamine resulting in death and serious bodily injury. United States District Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett delivered the sentence during the Los Angeles hearing. Along with the prison term, he was also ordered to serve two years of supervised release and pay a fine of 10000 dollars. The ruling officially made him the fifth and final person connected to the illegal ketamine supply network to be sentenced in the case.

2. Assistant allegedly injected Perry without medical training

One of the most serious details discussed in court was that Kenneth Iwamasa allegedly administered ketamine injections despite having no professional medical background. Prosecutors claimed he learned how to inject the drug from a doctor involved in the supply chain. Court documents stated that Matthew Perry was reportedly receiving up to eight ketamine injections in a single day before his death. Investigators argued that the assistant continued the routine even after witnessing dangerous side effects.

3. Court reveals disturbing final day details

The hearing also exposed troubling claims about Matthew Perry’s condition shortly before his death. Prosecutors revealed that the actor allegedly suffered severe reactions after some injections including episodes where he froze up and struggled to speak properly. On the day of his death in October 2023 Perry reportedly told his assistant to “shoot me up with a big one.” Prosecutors said Iwamasa administered three separate doses that day before leaving the actor alone near the hot tub where he was later found unresponsive.

4. Prosecutors accuse assistant of hiding evidence

Another major point from the hearing focused on the alleged cover up after Perry’s death. Prosecutors claimed Kenneth Iwamasa failed to immediately tell emergency responders about the ketamine use when they arrived at the property. Investigators also alleged that he deleted text messages and digital records connected to the drug supply operation in an attempt to hide evidence and protect others involved in the network.

Also read: Who is Jasveen Sangha and what is her connection to Friends fame star Matthew Perry’s death?

5. Multiple people sentenced in wider ketamine network

The hearing also finalized legal action against others connected to the case. Jasveen Sangha who prosecutors referred to as the “Ketamine Queen” received a 15 year prison sentence. Dr Salvador Plasencia was sentenced to 30 months in prison while intermediary Erik Fleming received two years behind bars. Dr Mark Chavez was given home confinement for his involvement. Federal authorities described the network as a dangerous operation that exploited Matthew Perry’s vulnerability during a difficult phase in his life.